Economy

Japan April exports jump 38% year/year - MOF

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japan's exports surged 38.0% in April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, pointing to solid recovery in overseas demand. The rise compared with a 30.9% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed a 16.1% increase in March. Imports rose 12.8% in the year to April, versus the median estimate for an 8.8% increase. The trade balance came to a surplus of 255.3 billion yen ($2.34 billion), versus the median estimate for a 140.0 billion yen surplus. To view full tables, go to the ministry's website: here ($1 = 109.2700 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

