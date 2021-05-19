newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

In Gaza, parenting under fire

By Steve Hendrix, Hazem Balousha
Seattle Times
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGAZA CITY — Ayman Mghames couldn’t stop the nightly Israeli bombing that was making his 7-year-old daughter, Joury, cry. But just maybe he could turn the volume down. Just after midnight on the fourth evening of the bombardment, the Palestinian musician and rapper left the kitchen where his family of four was sheltering and retrieved a pair of noise-canceling headphones. He fit them over the little ears, dialed up a YouTube video of “The Smurfs” and hit play.

www.seattletimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#Gaza City#Israeli Fire#Palestinian Attacks#The Washington Post#Gazans#Islamic Jihad#Hebrew University#Nearby Gaza#Gaza Explainer#Rocket Fire#Hamas Rockets#Ashdod#Gazan Television#Gazan Health Officials#Bombs#Explosions#Countless Parents#Southern Israel#Air Raid Shelters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Parenting
Country
Germany
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Sara A. Carter

Israel Under Attack: 2 killed in Israel after rockets hit homes, 2 Palestinian terrorist commanders killed in IDF strikes

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists in Gaza have fired hundreds of rockets in the last day at Israeli civilians and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have responded by targeting 130 terrorist posts and killing more than 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza. The IDF strikes included the killing of the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s rocket unit, Samah Abed al-Mamluk and the head of Hamas anti-tank missile unit, Iyad Fathi Faik Sharir.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Rockets fired all over Israel from Gaza

For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MilitaryPosted by
newschain

Israel rockets destroy Gaza City police headquarters, Hamas says

Gaza City’s police headquarters has been destroyed after Israel launched dozens of air strikes and the death toll rose in its worsening conflict with Hamas. Iyad al-Bozum, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Interior Ministry, said the police compound with several buildings was blown up by rockets unleashed by Israel as dawn broke on Wednesday.
Middle Easttrtworld.com

UN: Around 10,000 flee homes as Israel unleashes bombs on Gaza

The United Nations has estimated around 10,000 Palestinians were forced to leave their homes in besieged Gaza due to ongoing Israeli aggression. "They are sheltering in schools, mosques and other places during a global Covid-19 pandemic with limited access to water, food, hygiene, and health services," UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement Friday.
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds of Palestinians hurt in clash at Jerusalem holy site

Hundreds of Palestinians were injured on Monday after a clash between Israeli police and protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Reuters and The Associated Press reported that at least 305 people were injured, with dozens sent to nearby hospitals. Reports differed on the cause of the violence, with Israeli police accusing protesters inside the mosque of throwing rocks at officers while Palestinian officials accused police of conducting a raid on the site.
Middle EastPosted by
WOKV

Israel begins firing shells into Gaza as fighting escalates

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Hamas sent a heavy barrage of rockets deep into Israel on Thursday as Israel pounded Gaza with more airstrikes and shells and called up 9,000 more reservists who could be used to stage a ground invasion. The hostilities intensified despite mediation efforts by Egyptian negotiators who held in-person talks with both sides.
Middle EastTimes Daily

Deaths rise as Palestinians flee Israeli fire in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians grabbed their children and belongings and fled neighborhoods on the outskirts of Gaza City on Friday as Israel unleashed a heavy barrage of tank fire and airstrikes. Israel said it was clearing a network of militant tunnels.
WorldYNET News

Clashes between Palestinians, cops outside Hebrew University in Jerusalem

Clashes erupted Sunday between Palestinians and Police outside the entrance to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem campus on Mount Scopus. The Palestinians, many of them from the nearby East Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya, hurled rocks at the cops, who responded with stun grenades. Police said three officers were injured. "They...
Middle EastBayInsider

New cease-fire negotiations in escalating Gaza conflict

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) -- Weary Palestinians somberly marked the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Thursday, as Hamas and Israel traded more rockets and airstrikes and Jewish-Arab violence raged across Israel. The violence has reached deeper into Israel than at any time since the 2000...
Middle Eastwortfm.org

Western media considers Palestine the oppressor, not the victim

Western news reports of homemade Palestinian rocket attacks on Israel is like reporting that a raped woman scratched her attacker — according to Mazin Qumsiyeh, peace activist in Bethlehem and author of “Jerusalem Uprising? Mainstream Western Media Equates Oppressed with the Opressor”. Recent action by Israel, to prop up popularity of Benjamin Netanyahu, restricts Palestinian Muslims and Christians in Jerusalem from attending their holiest places of worship — with $4 billion in aid every year coming from the U.S. to Israel, so support the 4th largest army in the world.
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

Gaza’s terror factions place Iron Dome under new test

Gaza’s terror factions have fired heavy, intensive barrages at central and southern Israel these past few days, placing the advanced Iron Dome air-defense system under its latest test. Rafael, Iron Dome’s makers, teaming up with the Israel Defense Forces, has worked hard in recent years to enhance the revolutionary system,...
Middle EastSeattle Times

Buildings collapse, families are buried under rubble in Gaza

GAZA CITY – Sana’a al-Kulak spent the night under the rubble. It was hard to breathe; her leg was trapped. Her son, stuck beside her, managed to get out his phone and call for help. “We tried to hold out,” she said. It was about five hours after Israeli airstrikes...
PalestinePosted by
Axios

U.N. envoy resumes push for cease fire in Gaza

Tor Wennesland, U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process , has been holding extensive talks with both Israel and Hamas over the past 24 hours in an effort to restore peace, a diplomatic source tells Axios. Driving the news: The source said Wennesland spoke on Sunday to Israel’s...
Middle EastThe Guardian

Mob violence a bigger threat to Israel than Gaza, says Netanyahu

Israel’s political leaders have said violent street clashes between Jews and Arabs inside the country pose a bigger threat than the escalating military conflict with Gaza. The country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, visited the town of Lod, where there has been rioting, burning of cars, destruction of property and violent attacks on individuals.
Middle EastMetro International

Israeli president warns of civil war as Jews, Arabs clash over Gaza

LOD, Israel (Reuters) – Israel’s president warned of a civil war between the country’s Arabs and Jews on Wednesday as fury and fear over shelling exchanges with Palestinian militants in Gaza ignited violence in Israel’s streets. Appeals by religious and political leaders for calm, and police reinforcements and mass-arrests, appeared...