newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Philippine e-commerce enabler Great Deals raises $30M Series B led by logistics firm Fast Group

By Catherine Shu
TechCrunch
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 2014, Great Deals is an e-commerce enabler that helps brands like Abbot, L’Oréal and Unilever build their online retail operations in the Philippines. The startup announced today that it has raised $30 million in Series B funding led by Fast Group, one of the Philippines’ biggest logistics firms, with support from CVC Capital Partners. Navegar, which led Great Deals’ Series A, also returned for this round.

techcrunch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvc Capital Partners#Startup#Logistics#Strategic Partnership#E Commerce#Distribution Network#Digital Distribution#Abbot L Or Al#Unilever#Cvc Capital Partners#Great Deals Series A#Rocket Equities#Instant Commerce#Techcrunch#Nestl Samsonite#Gsk#Bayer#Fila#The Fast Group#E Commerce Enabler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Philippines
Related
WorldTechCrunch

Bosta raises $6.7M to expand e-commerce delivery business across Africa and MENA

But for any e-commerce business to thrive, its last-mile delivery arm has to be well figured out. Bosta is one such company in Egypt helping small businesses with logistics and last-mile delivery. Today, the company is announcing it has closed a Series A investment of $6.7 million. U.S. and Middle East VC firm Silicon Badia led the round, with participation from 4DX Ventures, Plug and Play Ventures, Wealth Well VC, Khwarizmi VC, as well as other regional and global investors.
EconomySFGate

Digital Asset Platform Blockset Previews Wallet-as-a-Service Amid Increased Customer Growth

Blockset by BRD adds new customers and previews white-labeled digital wallet offering. Blockset, the leading enterprise-grade digital asset platform from BRD, today announced an influx of new clients along with early access to its new Wallet-as-a-Service offering. This increase in demand reflects the blockchain industry’s rapid growth and aligns with Blockset’s evolving multi-chain platform capabilities for enterprise-class access to blockchain data, in addition to its wallet services. Blockset is now powering a wide range of companies, including the largest ATM networks and tier one banks for enterprise custody, such as SBI Holdings, CoinFlip, Welthee, CoinSwitch, Coinsquare, and Wyre.
BusinessKTVZ

Big Asia merger creates $18 billion ride-hailing and e-commerce group

Gojek and Tokopedia — two of Indonesia’s biggest startups — have agreed to merge to create the largest tech group in the country and one of the biggest ride-hailing and e-commerce companies in southeast Asia. The new entity will be called GoTo Group, the two companies said in statement Monday,...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Tonik raises USD 17 mln in Pres-Series B funding

Tonik, Philippines-based neobank, has announced that it has raised USD 17 million in Pre-Series B funding. Led by Singapore-based iGlobe Partners, the round featured participation from existing shareholders Sequoia India, Altara Ventures, and Insignia Venture Partners as well as bringing in new investors Citius, Baring Vostok Capital Partners, and multiple Philippine family offices.
Marketscampaignlive.com

Airbnb halves performance marketing spend with $100m cut in Q1

Airbnb roughly halved its performance marketing spend in the first three months of 2021 as the impact of its permanent shift towards brand marketing took effect. The online holiday and property rentals company said in a stock market filing that it cut its total marketing spend, which includes both brand and performance marketing, by $98.6m (£70m) – or 45% – to $119.2m in Q1, while revenues rose 5% to $887m.
Businessprweek.com

Havas and Wellcom partner on global production network

Havas has announced a partnership with Innocean-owned creative production network Wellcom Worldwide to launch a global production business called Havas Studios. Employees from both businesses will transfer to the new company, which will have its headquarters in London and be led by Paul Ward, Havas U.K.'s COO. He takes on the new title of global chief executive of Havas Studios.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

JD.com's Logistics Arm Aims To Raise $3.4B From Hong Kong IPO

JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) delivery arm, JD Logistics, has tapped China’s pandemic-induced online shopping boom to raise around $3.4 billion (HK$26.4 billion) from its Hong Kong initial public offering. It offers to sell 609.2 million shares for HK$39.36 and HK$43.36 per share, Bloomberg reports. JD Logistics is set to be...
Businessaithority.com

Bambuser Acquires Martech Company Relatable to Create a Powerhouse Platform for Livestream Social Commerce

Bambuser announced the acquisition of Relatable, a global marketing technology company, for approximately $24 million. The purchase will bring together significant core competencies and proprietary technologies for Live Video Shopping and creative influencer marketing campaigns, which will better enable brands and retailers to scale high-impact Livestream shopping implementations and drive business results.
InternetForbes

Are NFTs The Future Of E-Commerce?

Age 21 Kamil Sattar Is The Founder & CEO of E-commerce Mentoring And A Leading Industry Expert Of Dropshipping. I'm sure you've heard the NFT market is taking off. For example, Grimes recently sold a round of NFTs for nearly $6 million. A LeBron James highlight garnered more than $200,000. In addition to this, the band Kings of Leon is releasing a new album in the form of an NFT. Even a piece of Banksy's artwork was turned into an NFT.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Investors, Founders of Global Blockchain Projects, Influencers and Funds Gather for the Private Conference in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / On May 27, Dubai will host the Supreme Blockchain Conference dedicated to the most important trends in the cryptocurrency market. Investors, global blockchain projects, representatives of funds, influencers and decentralized platforms, heads of developers teams at the DeFi sector will discuss the hottest topics and issues of the cryptocurrency world, such as cryptocurrency portfolio management strategies, assets tokenization, NFT development perspectives, taxation and compliance in the crypto industry.
Businesstippnews.com

Loren Data expands UK Partnership with First B2B

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B messaging platform technology, today announced the expansion of its partnership with First B2B Limited, a UK based EDI solutions provider, is expanding its long relationship with Loren Data’s ECGrid® EDI Network. “The...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Jumia On Africa’s Great eCommerce Shift — Toward ‘Everyday Items’

In Africa, the pandemic has spurred consumers to make the move to online platforms, and as part of that move, transact digitally with their devices. Sami Louali, executive vice president of Financial Services at Jumia Technologies, told Karen Webster that the shift is firmly ingrained, where individuals now more than ever are becoming used to browsing, clicking and buying the most basic staples of everyday life.
MarketsSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Waybridge Raises $30M in Series B Funding

Waybridge has raised $30 million in its latest Series B funding, led by Rucker Park Capital and Craft Ventures. The new funding brings the company’s total to $40 million. “The power of Waybridge is that we combine the financial, the logistical, and the technological into a single transactional platform that provides valuable insight for everyone in the supply chain,” said Brian O’Kelley, co-founder and CEO of Waybridge. “Our platform gives customers visibility into every aspect of the supply chain, answering questions such as where their shipments are, how much inventory they have on hand every day, and much more. We help companies optimize operations and prepare for the unexpected.”
Economythepaypers.com

The next, great ecommerce opportunity lies in the Philippines

Head of Asia at dLocal, gets into details about why a mostly unbanked market like the Philippines represents such a great opportunity for ecommerce. Southeast Asia is emerging as an extremely fast-growing market for ecommerce, with emoney transactions reaching USD 26 billion in 2019 in the region, according to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence published earlier this year. Yet the Philippines, which continues to function mostly as a cash-based society, remains an outlier in the region (and not included in S&P’s figure), providing a tantalising opportunity for ecommerce and payments companies looking for new markets to break into.
Businesssupplychaindive.com

Amazon embarks on 75K hiring push to accommodate logistics growth

Amazon aims to hire 75,000 fulfillment and logistics workers across the U.S. and Canada, the company announced Thursday. "Amazon’s fulfillment and logistics network is continuing to grow across the country," a spokesperson said via email, "and we are hiring to accommodate that growth." Average pay will start at more than...
Irving, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Irving-based medical technology firm raises $830M investment from Sixth Street-led group

Irving-based Caris Life Sciences, an innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence (AI) focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced an $830 million growth equity round at a post-money valuation of $7.83 billion. With this investment, Caris has raised approximately $1.3 billion in external financing since 2018. This financing represents one of the largest capital raises in precision medicine and includes a diverse syndicate of leading investors.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

China, Roger Vivier and E-commerce Boost Tod’s Group in Q1

MILAN — Triple-digit growth in China, a strong performance at the Roger Vivier brand and in e-commerce helped Tod’s SpA report a 17 percent increase in revenues in the first quarter of the year to 178.7 million euros, although analysts were especially intrigued by a comment made by Diego Della Valle, chairman and chief executive officer.