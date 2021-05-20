Philippine e-commerce enabler Great Deals raises $30M Series B led by logistics firm Fast Group

Waybridge has raised $30 million in its latest Series B funding, led by Rucker Park Capital and Craft Ventures. The new funding brings the company’s total to $40 million. “The power of Waybridge is that we combine the financial, the logistical, and the technological into a single transactional platform that provides valuable insight for everyone in the supply chain,” said Brian O’Kelley, co-founder and CEO of Waybridge. “Our platform gives customers visibility into every aspect of the supply chain, answering questions such as where their shipments are, how much inventory they have on hand every day, and much more. We help companies optimize operations and prepare for the unexpected.”