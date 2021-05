We trust pilots with our lives every time we take to the sky. There's just something so cool about a person with the knowledge and talent to handle an aircraft. While many of us don't have the confidence or skills to pursue aviation ourselves, we love to live vicariously through their stories on the big screen. Whether it's the skill and romance of "Top Gun," the thrilling action of "Independence Day," the intense drama of "Sully" or the laugh-out-loud humor of "Airplane!," even those who hate flying can enjoy a trip to the skies from the safety of a movie theater — or their couch. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Top Gun" on May 16, 2021, join Wonderwall.com as we look at some of the best films about pilots.