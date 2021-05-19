Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Officially Announced as Executive Producer on Disney+ Series

We're just a matter of weeks away from Loki, the latest Marvel Studios original series to make its debut exclusively on Disney+. The live-action adventure will follow the ongoing escapades of Tom Hiddleston's take on the God of Mischief, a role he has been playing for a decade since the first Thor film. It's safe to say that Hiddleston has made the character of Loki his own — and apparently, that extends to behind the scenes of the series as well. In a new press release from Marvel, Hiddleston is credited as an executive producer on Loki, alongside fellow executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Kate Herron, Michael Waldron, and Kevin Feige, with Kevin R. Wright and Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producers. This will be Hiddleston's second time serving as an executive producer on a project, following the 2016 miniseries The Night Manager.