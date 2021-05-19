newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kiawah Island, SC

Long, windy Ocean Course a daunting PGA Championship challenge

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Everyone has noticed. Some before others. But every player who’s competing in the PGA Championship, which begins with Thursday’s opening round on Kiawah Island’s daunting Ocean Course, is well aware that this layout (measuring more than 7,800 yards from the tips) is the longest in major championship history.

nypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kiawah Island, SC
Sports
City
Kiawah Island, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Courses#Atlantic Ocean#The Long Way Home#Long Shots#Ocean Course#The Pga Of America#Wind#Golf Shots#Professional Golfers#Holes#Practice Rounds#Par 5s#This Week#Seven Hour Rounds#Crazy Stuff#Misprints#S C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfSeattle Times

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
Golfrotoballer.com

Horse For The Course: PGA DFS Course History - 2021 PGA Championship

Hello PGA DFS family! A quick congrats to K.H. Lee on his first career PGA Tour victory at last week's AT&T Byron Nelson. Despite the change of venue to TPC Craig Ranch, the tournament continues to leave a rather "blah" impression overall...a bummer for such a long-standing PGA Tour event.
Golftheathletic.com

PGA Championship pool picks: Selecting Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and more

Welcome to the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. As of Monday morning, the weather looks as close to perfection as it gets, with temperatures starting in the high 70s on Thursday and creeping into the mid-80s by Sunday afternoon with no rain in the forecast. Golf fans from the Carolinas and across the country will flock just south of Charleston, S.C. to witness the remarkable Lowcountry scenery and as the best players in the world tee it up on the Ocean Course for just the second time in PGA Championship history. Rory McIlroy won here in 2012 by eight strokes with a final score of 13 under par on this Pete Dye masterpiece. After the Northern Irishman’s win at the Wells Fargo Championship just a couple of weeks ago, he comes in as the betting favorite at 11-1. With a scorecard yardage of 7,876 yards, the Ocean Course will be the longest major venue in history. In other words, this is a big-boy track that demands a certain type of player.
GolfAsbury Park Press

How to bet the PGA Championship: PGA Tour odds, key stats and course preview

The PGA Championship returns to its usual spot on the PGA Tour schedule and is the second major of 2021. Collin Morikawa will defend his 2020 title at TPC Harding Park as the world's best golfers take to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. On this page, we present our betting guide for the 2021 PGA Championship, with PGA Tour odds and betting options, as well as a course breakdown and the key stats you need to know.
Golfprosportsextra.com

PGA Golfer Brooks Koepka’s Wife Is A Perfect 10; Ticket To Tiger Woods PGA Debut Event Sells For Big Money!

Brooks Koepka is currently one of the best golfers in the world and plays on the PGA Tour. In October 2018, he became World Number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking after winning the 2018 CJ Cup. He won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019, becoming the first golfer in history to hold back-to-back titles in two majors simultaneously.
GolfDaily Progress

Woodberry Forest golfer Benny Haggin ties for medalist honors at VISAA state meet

JAMES CITY — Benny Haggin has accomplished a lot during his high school golf career at Woodberry Forest. The senior added some more hardware to his resume Monday afternoon after earning co-medalist honors at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state golf tournament at Williamsburg National Golf Club. Haggin carded...
GolfSaipan Tribune

Aguon is MGA Ace of Aces champ

Isaac Aguon topped the annual Ace of Aces Championships hosted by the Marianas Golfing Association. On the first day of the Ace of Aces tournament held lastApril 17 at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort west course, April Ace and eventual champ Aguon shot a 46 in the front nine and a 38 in the back nine for a gross score of 84. Sporting a 19 handicap and a net score of 65, Isaac took a commanding 5-stroke lead over Keone Chariton. who shot a net score of 70.
Bernardston, MAAthol Daily News

Deerfield Academy’s Will Lodge wins Crumpin-Fox playoff to advance in U.S. Open qualifying

BERNARDSTON — Deerfield Academy’s Will Lodge had a rollercoaster final hour at Monday’s U.S. Open Local Qualifier. Lodge and Roxbury Latin School senior Max Hutter each shot even-par rounds of 72 at Crumpin-Fox Club, leaving them in the mix for one of four spots up for grabs to advance to sectional qualifying for this summer’s big event. The two could only sit and wait for the remainder of the field to finish, hoping their scores would hold up.
GolfGolf.com

Phil Mickelson’s latest design is a world-class short-game playground

There is perhaps no greater short-game wizard than Phil Mickelson, so why not have Lefty design a full short-game facility for your university? That’s at least part of the thought process for the University of San Diego as Mickelson has been tapped to design a world-class short game facility for the Torero men’s and women’s golf teams.
Kingston Springs, TNvucommodores.com

Off and Running in Kingston Springs

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. — Led by Reid Davenport’s six birdies, Vanderbilt got off to an impressive start on the first day of the Kingston Springs Regional at The Golf Club of Tennessee. Davenport shot 6-under-par and is the outright leader going into the second day of the tournament. “I’ve been...
Jackson County, MIPosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Masters golf tournament implements rule change to allow more competition

JACKSON – The Jackson Masters golf tournament will have a deeper field of competition this year after a recent announcement by the Jackson Golf Committee. A new format to the 73rd annual event will allow more golfers to make the first-round cut when the tournament is held on June 5-6 at the Country Club of Jackson. Previously, the event would hold a 36-hole stroke play tournament with a first-round cut that allowed the lowest 25 scores (and additional ties) to advance to the final round of competition.
Golfprosportsextra.com

Bryson DeChambeau’s Girlfriend Is Crazy Hot; Jordan Spieth Makes Bold Remarks About Tiger Woods!

Bryan DeChambeau has won eight times on the PGA Tour including one major championship, the 2020 U.S. Open. As an amateur, DeChambeau became the fifth player in history to win both the NCAA Division I championship and the U.S. Amateur in the same year. With his U.S. Open victory he became the third player to have won those three championships, after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, and the sixth player to win both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open.
GolfGolf.com

2021 PGA Championship TV schedule: How to watch the PGA on TV

The PGA Tour is back in full swing, and after an exciting Masters in April, we’re ready for the second major of the year: the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the PGA Championship on TV. Where to watch PGA Championship on...
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Championship tee times 2021: Starting times and pairings for the first and second rounds at Kiawah

There’s some mystery in the air this week at the PGA Championship. The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island hosts the major for a second time, nine years removed from when Rory McIlroy appeared to be playing a different layout than the rest of the field en route to an eight-shot romp. Yet it’s unclear what kind of course the 156 competitors will be facing this time around, the May date for this year’s event likely presenting much firmer and windier conditions than in August 2012.