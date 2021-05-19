newsbreak-logo
Scripps quiet on cyberattack as some staff report access again

By Mark Saunders
ABC 10 News KGTV
 18 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several Scripps Health employees told ABC 10News on Wednesday that some network systems have come back online nearly three weeks since a cyberattack hampered the hospital system's network.

Wednesday, several Scripps Health employees told ABC 10News that they had regained access to select systems, including "read-only" medical records from before May, payroll systems, and some x-rays, computers, and email.

A Scripps Health spokesperson said in a statement to ABC 10News, "We don’t have an update to provide at this point. We will share more information as we are able."

RELATED COVERAGE:

It's unclear if the access the employees ABC 10News spoke with is available to most Scripps Health employees.

The cyberattack on May 1 left Scripps Health unable to access critical information after the system took "a significant portion of our network offline" in response.

Since then, little information has been released regarding the attack, any breach of information, and any potential impact on patient records.

