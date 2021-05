May 1—The Red Sox have taken the rest of baseball by storm with a surprising April, and they closed their strong opening month on Friday the best way they know how. After what's been an uncharacteristically cold week for the Red Sox at the plate, the offense finally woke from its slumber with four home runs on their way to a 6-1 victory over the Texas Rangers. J.D. Martinez, who wasn't originally supposed to play, led the way with two homers, including a three-run shot in the first inning as the Red Sox ended April on a loud note at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.