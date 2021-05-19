newsbreak-logo
Fire at Lee County Jail

By Kat Velez
FOX 4 WFTX
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8PXg_0a53MrpE00

UPDATE 7:45 P.M.:

At 6:45 pm, flames were seen from the rooftop of the CORE jail facility, 2501 Ortiz Boulevard, Fort Myers.

Fire crews arrived on the scene and extinguish a minor electrical fire.

The corrections staff and inmates are safe.

Two inmates and two deputies are being medically evaluated.

Inmates were temporarily relocated.

Crews put out a fire at the Lee County Jail on Wednesday evening.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, the Lee County Jail, 2501 Ortiz Avenue, in Fort Myers caught fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FOX 4 will bring you more information as things develop.

