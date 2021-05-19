Track By Track: Roz Pappalardo takes us through her new album Won’t Be Quiet

Following up 'Overdrive', Conan Gray has released new song 'Astronomy' today, with the promise of more new music later this year. About his new song, Conan says: "'Astronomy' is about that slow, painful, often denial inducing process of growing apart from somebody. That moment when all of a sudden you look at that person you’ve loved for years and realise you no longer know them. That you two exist on two different worlds now. I find the worst heartbreaks happen slowly. No blowout fight and slamming doors and showing up on doorsteps while it’s raining. Just a gradual decaying of love with nothing left to do to stop it from slipping away. There’s no explanation, nobody to blame. That hurts the most."