Toledo, OH

Toledo City Council to seek resident input on how to spend federal aid money

By Sarah Elms
Toledo Blade
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToledo City Council wants to hear from citizens about how the city’s $180.9 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation should be spent. Councilman Katie Moline said during a Finance and Debt Oversight Committee meeting Wednesday the public’s input in the process will be “integral” to prioritizing how Toledo uses its one-time assistance funds designed to help its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Councilmen Nick Komives and Tiffany Preston Whitman agreed.

