Toledo City Council to seek resident input on how to spend federal aid money
Toledo City Council wants to hear from citizens about how the city’s $180.9 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation should be spent. Councilman Katie Moline said during a Finance and Debt Oversight Committee meeting Wednesday the public’s input in the process will be “integral” to prioritizing how Toledo uses its one-time assistance funds designed to help its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Councilmen Nick Komives and Tiffany Preston Whitman agreed.www.toledoblade.com