Toledo City Council to seek resident input on how to spend federal aid money

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monday is the final day to file taxes or complete an extension, but accountants say there is still a lot of confusion regarding new tax laws this year. CPAs from Toledo, Bowling Green, Sandusky, and Defiance said many people think taxes are due at the end of the month, but May 17 is in fact the final day. If you haven’t already filed for your extension, you can go to IRS.GOV and file form 4868 for an automatic extension, but payment is still due today.