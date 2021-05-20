Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Didn’t Listen to Final Version of Their Wedding Choir’s Arrangement After 12 Changes
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex‘s royal wedding took place on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel in front of 600 guests and was televised to millions around the world. The bride wore a Givenchy gown which was made of silk and featured a boat neckline with a 16-foot veil. The former Suits star also donned the bandeau diamond tiara, which was made in 1932 for Queen Mary.www.cheatsheet.com