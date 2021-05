Over 35 Downtown Port Huron Businesses will be playing host to some 60-plus artists Friday night. Downtown Development Authority Director Cynthia Cutright says tomorrow’s event will be a combination of “Art Hop” and “First Friday”, telling WPHM that artists will be stationed up and down Huron Avenue and Military Street. “We’ve got 35 businesses that are hosting artists, we have so many artists, we’ll be spilling out on the street,” with Cutright saying Quay Street between Huron and Michigan will be closed for the event. The Port Huron Museum will be participating in First Friday by giving historical walking tours tomorrow starting at 6pm. There will also be live music featuring Julianne Ankley at the Foundry as well as another stage set up at the former Fuel Woodfire Grill. First Friday’s Art Hop runs from 6 to 8pm.