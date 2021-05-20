newsbreak-logo
Omaha, NE

2021 Maha Festival lineup announced

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
 17 hours ago
Officials with Maha Festival have announced their lineup for this summer.

Headliners include soul/funk trio Khruangbin, R&B artist Thundercat and indie-pop artist Japanese Breakfast.

Other performers include alt-country rock band Drive-By Truckers and folk duo Shovels & Rope.

Matt Cox & the Marauders, Edem Soul Music, Dirt House, J. Crum, Kethro and Crabrangucci are Omaha-based acts who will also perform.

Along with music, this summer’s festival will include comedy, spoken word, craft beer and food.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. There will be a limited amount of tickets available this year to allow for better social distancing.

The festival takes place July 31 at Aksarben Village (67th & Center St). Tickets go on sale on this website Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. and will cost $65 in advance and $75 on the day of the festival.

VIP tickets cost $155 in advance and $175 on the day of the festival.

Children 10-years-old and younger are free with a ticketed adult. There is also free parking in the area.

Gates open at 2 p.m. and the event lasts until Midnight.

Volunteers can sign up starting Saturday, May 22 for a shift and earn a free festival ticket at this website.

Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

311 set to play Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl in September

Omaha rock band 311 will play the Pinewood Bowl on Sept. 8 as part of its "Live From the Ride" tour. Tickets for the show, which will feature special guests Iration and Iya Terra, go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 21. Formed in Omaha in 1990, 311 has...