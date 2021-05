(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced a media-focused feature specifically for Android tablets: Entertainment Space. It's a new hub available in the Android tablet interface that helps with content discovery, by bringing together YouTube videos, TV shows, movies, games, and books for you to easily access. It's one of the more major changes to the Android tablet experience in a long time, and it could be potentially very useful. Everyone in your family can have their own personalised profile, too, which is handy if you all share a single Android tablet.