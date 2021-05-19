Arizona Diamondbacks activate star CF Ketel Marte (hamstring) off IL

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated standout center fielder Ketel Marte off the 10-day injured list prior to Wednesday’s game against the host Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 27-year-old Marte hasn’t played since he strained his right hamstring on April 7 against the Colorado Rockies. He was injured while running out an infield grounder.

Marte was off to a blistering start with 12 hits in 26 at-bats (.462 average) over six games. He had two homers, four doubles and five RBIs prior to the injury. On a two-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno, he went 2-for-6 with two RBIs.

Marte was a National League All-Star in 2019 when he batted .329 with 32 homers and 92 RBIs in 144 games. He finished fourth in NL MVP balloting.

Arizona opened up a roster spot for Marte after Tuesday’s game against the Dodgers when it optioned outfielder Nick Heath to Triple-A Reno. The 27-year-old Heath batted just .161 (5-for-31) with one RBI in 13 games.

