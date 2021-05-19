newsbreak-logo
Derrick Henry's Offseason Workouts Continue to Amaze

By Michael Hogan
Posted by 
AllTitans
 19 hours ago
When Derrick Henry rushes for 200 yards in a game, people tend to be impressed but not completely surprised.

When Henry reaches another historical milestone, such as winning another rushing title and becoming the eighth 2,000-yard rusher in NFL history, there is a sense that it was inevitable given all that he accomplished given the records he set, the milestones he achieved and the awards he won at Yulee (Fla.) High School and the University of Alabama.

No other running back has been as consistently dominant at every level of the sport.

His workout regimen now falls under the same category: impressive yet increasingly ordinary.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans running back was captured squatting a massive amount of weight with ease, shaking at the knees only a little bit. His trainer, Melvin Sanders, can be heard counting in the background. According to the video, Henry did 10 repetitions.

This is only the most recent example of Henry showing out in the weight room.

In March, a video surfaced of the 6-foot-3, 248-pounder performed eight push-ups while balancing on a workout band with a heavy steel chain dangling from his neck.

In the days after that video made its rounds on social media, quarterback Ryan Tannehill posted a video of himself mimicking the herculean-like exercise. He nailed everything but the steel chain, using what appeared to be a purse instead.

With back-to-back rushing titles, the fifth-highest single-season rushing total in NFL history and a series of memorable and menacing stiff-arms, Henry has established himself as one of the most imposing figures in the league. His size and strength pose real challenges to defenders who are tasked with bringing him to the ground. After tossing Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman to the ground in an October victory this past season, Henry joked, “I have been doing too many curls.”

If he resoundingly bulldozes a defender (or several) this season, perhaps it’ll be because he did too many squats.

