Google is adding new features to its Assistant, helping families come together just in time for Mother’s Day. In a blog post, Google revealed that it’s extending its Broadcast feature so that it can be used even when you’re not at home. Until now, the feature was only available on Nest devices, but it’s expanding to iOS and Android devices, provided the person is in your ‘Family Group.’ The new Google Assistant functionality is identical to Alexa’s Drop-In feature, which allows you to send a message to your Alexa smart speakers and displays using either an Alexa-enabled device or the Alexa app on your smartphone.