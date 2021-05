Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals 5/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago White Sox (16-13) will challenge the Kansas City Royals (16-14) in the AL Central three-game set competition at the Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Chicago split the quick two-game set against the Cleveland Indians this week. The White Sox started with a 9-0 shutout win on Tuesday while the Indians bounced back with a 1-0 win on Wednesday. Shortstop Tim Anderson and Second Baseman Nick Madrigal posted one hit each while Catcher Yasmani Grandal had three walks in the losing effort. The pitching staff recorded a total of 5 hits while granting seven walks with five strikeouts for the Sox in the loss.