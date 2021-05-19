newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Man charged with murder of 2-week-old daughter

By Rebekah Hammonds
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZrwP_0a53IuKZ00

Police arrested a man accused of murdering his 2-week-old daughter while he was at the hospital awaiting the birth of another child by his girlfriend.

Johnathon Lemons, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse in the death of his daughter, Harmony Lemons.

MNPD
Johnathon Lemmons

Harmony died on January 6, 2020 at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt from a severe brain injury. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as blunt head trauma.

Harmony was with Lemons when she began showing symptoms of an injury, according to police. Lemons reportedly told a MNPD detective that he did not cause the injury and was certain there had been no accidents. But about a week later, Lemons asked to talk to detectives again and said he tripped and dropped Harmony onto a carpeted floor.

Lemons is presently on parole for an attempted first-degree murder conviction in Knox County.

West Precinct Community Field Intelligence Team (CFIT) detectives contacted his parole officer in an attempt to serve the new indictment on Wednesday and learned that he had moved to Macon County. Authorities ultimately found him at the Stanford, Kentucky hospital where officials say he was awaiting the birth by his girlfriend of another child. He was taken into custody as a fugitive from Tennessee.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

2K+
Followers
961
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Fugitive#Brain Injury#Crime#Attempted Murder#Cause Of Death#Police Detectives#County Police#Monroe Carell Jr#Children S Hospital#Mnpd#Vanderbilt#2 Week Old Daughter#First Degree Murder#Man#Child Neglect#Authorities#Parole#Knox County#Blunt Head Trauma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Richmond, VANBC12

Slain mother, 3-month-old daughter laid to rest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On the day before what would have been her first Mother’s Day, a Richmond woman was laid to rest alongside her baby daughter. A funeral was held Saturday for 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her three-month-old daughter, Neziah. Family members say all Hill ever wanted was to...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Florida cheerleader, 13, was stabbed to death in ‘horrific’ murder, sheriff’s department says

Tristyn Bailey, the 13-year-old Florida cheerleader who was found dead in a wooded area after being reported missing, was stabbed to death, the sheriff’s department revealed.The child went missing in St Johns County, Florida, on Sunday and was found dead hours later.She died of “force trauma by stabbing” and her death has since been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday. “This is a cold-blooded murder of a 13-year-old young girl who did not deserve to die,” St Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick told local news outlet WJXT. “That being said, I...
Nashville, TNfox17.com

Tootsie's employee knocked unconscious in unprovoked Nashville attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) arrested a man witnesses say knocked a Tootsie's employee unconscious. According to the arrest affidavit for Antonio Dewayne Hamm, officers had dealing with him earlier on the day of May 5 in which Hamm was issued misdemeanor citations for criminal trespass and assaulting two employees at Tootsie's.
Violent Crimestheintelligencer.com

BREAKING: Mother sentenced to 7 years for daughter's death

UPDATE 3:28pm: The sentence for Amber Hampshire was in range from probation to 14 years. Witnesses were heard for both the prosecution and defense. Police and doctors took the stand, and one of them, a psychiatrist, testified that Amber Hampshire has a "blindspot" to her own diabetes diagnosis thus forcing her to do the same with her daughter. Amber Hampshire appeared in court today in a wheelchair after having three of her toes amputated because of her diabetes condition.
Fayetteville, ARKATV

Man charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man has been arrested on a murder charge following a fatal shooting in Fayetteville last week. KATV content partner 40/29 News reports that Greg Lovejoy was shot and killed on April 29. John Kelsey, 33, was arrested on Wednesday evening. He faces a charge of...
Violent CrimesWALA-TV FOX10

WANTED by Daphne P.D.: Man held against will - stabbed and slashed with machete

A Daphne man and woman are wanted by police after they said the two held a man at knifepoint for several hours Saturday night, May 8, 2021 before stabbing and cutting him with a machete. He managed to escape from the home and police said he ran to a nearby restaurant screaming for help. He was taken to University Hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds.
Public SafetyWSET

Docs: Missing DC baby's mother put dead child in dumpster

WASHINGTON (7News) — The mother of Kyon Jones, a 2-month-old baby reported missing last week, admitted to investigators she put the dead child in a dumpster after finding him not breathing, according to documents filed in DC Superior Court Saturday. On Friday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the arrest...
Poplar Bluff, MOkzimksim.com

Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to murder charge

A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a murder charge. Ricky Davis Jr. has pled guilty to murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, and three counts of armed criminal action. The charges stem from an incident in 2018. Davis was sentenced to 30 years in prison.