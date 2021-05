Every preseason ranking and power poll heading into this fall will read the exact same for the SEC West: Alabama will be first and Texas A&M will be second. For now, Jimbo Fisher has accomplished Objective One in the Great Aggie Ascendence, climbing over Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State and even Auburn and LSU to stand as the chief challengers to the Crimson Tide in the West. That’s where A&M stands coming off a 9-1 season in which they went undefeated against Everyone But Bama but lost to the Tide by 28 points.