Cole Randall, Merrill High School (MHS) Junior, has been named athlete of the week for the week of May 6, 2021. Cole is a member of the Merrill Bluejays Varsity Trap Team and was in the top 5 Varsity shooters thus far in the season for Merrill, coming in at number 4 with a score of 88 out of a possible 100 points as of Apr. 27. In the Apr. 20 match against the Tomahawk Claybusters, Cole was the number two scorer with 24 out of 25 points. Cole started out as a Sophomore on the Bluejays JV Trap Team. He also started shooting on the Lincoln Gun Club Trap League last year. Cole said his mom has been really supportive of his involvement with Trap as a sport.