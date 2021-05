As the US reckons with the potential impact of a ransomeware attack on one of its largest fuel delivery systems, Russia has denied any role in the hack that effectively shut the pipeline down.The Colonial Pipeline was hit on Friday by an attack that saw 100GB of its data stolen and many of its computer systems locked pending the payment of a ransom to the hackers. The size of the ransom has not been made clear, and nor is it known whether the company has paid it or intends to.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was emphatic in his denial of any...