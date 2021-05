Track Two Podcast, hosted by Sarah Gerber and Joanne Gouaux, explores the diverse definition of entrepreneurship through talking to entrepreneurs, activists, philanthropists and social and professional leaders from around the world. As Gerber herself says, their podcast aims to explore “the intersection of entrepreneurship and civil society as a powerful collaboration for systems that will change.” In our modern day society, it is vital to cover these topics and Gerber and Gouaux succeed as catalysts for opening the conversation focused on the next steps humanity needs to take in order to achieve long-term positive change. Each person they interview offers a personal take on the qualities necessary to succeed and collectively construct the foundation for the path to societal improvement.