Congress & Courts

US House votes to create 9/11-style commission to investigate Capitol attack

The Guardian
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill that would create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the deadly attack on the Capitol in January. The vote fell largely along party lines, with 35 Republicans joining Democrats in passing the measure. However, 175 Republicans voted against the bill, as Republican leaders endeavored to put the deadly 6 January attack behind them, and reframe the riot as a protest.

www.theguardian.com
