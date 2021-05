A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in the parking lot of the San Mateo Adult School Friday night, police said. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to the school at 789 E. Popular Ave. on a report of a shooting and found the victim in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle, police said. The victim, who had been shot in the abdomen, died from his injuries after being transported to a local trauma center. He was not immediately identified.