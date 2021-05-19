newsbreak-logo
Huntsville, AL

Where to find free meals for Huntsville City School students this summer

By Nolan Crane
WAFF
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention parents! If you have a child who attends Huntsville City Schools, we now know the plans for students to get free meals during the summer. The summer food program is for Huntsville City School students 18 and under. There are no financial requirements either, you don’t have to make above or below a certain amount of money. If your child or children are enrolled in the school district, this is for you!

