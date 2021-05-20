‘My Voice Will be Stronger When I’m Gone’: DMX’s Ex-wife Tashera Opens Up About the Message He Left Her with During Their Final Conversation

Lil Pump flipped out after having the windows busted out on two of his cars including his Rolls Royce Cullinan. On Sunday (May 9), while most people were enjoying Mother's Day, the South Florida rapper hopped on Instagram to share news of the crime. "Bro. Im'a catch you," a heated Pump said in the clip, showing off the rear windows busted out on two white SUVs in his driveway. Pump went on to threaten violence against the perpetrators. "Whoever did this, I'ma catch you and I'ma blow your brains out, bitch. I'ma catch your ass, little nigga. Little bum ass bitch. Step foot in my yard again. I want you to step foot in my yard. I'ma be up for three days straight. Come in this bitch. I fucking dare you. That's a free body for me."