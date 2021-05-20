‘My Voice Will be Stronger When I’m Gone’: DMX’s Ex-wife Tashera Opens Up About the Message He Left Her with During Their Final Conversation
Rapper DMX‘s ex-wife Tashera Simmons was just as stunned as his fans to learn of his passing a little over a month ago. Simmons and DMX, born Earl Simmons, were married for more than a decade before divorcing in 2014. They became parents to three sons — Xavier, 28, Tacoma, 21, and Sean, 18 — and daughter, Praise, 16; each of whom Simmons said is still grappling with the devastating loss.atlantablackstar.com