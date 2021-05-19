newsbreak-logo
Aliceville, AL

Aliceville Piggly Wiggy closes after 65 years

By Annie Mapp
ABC 33/40 News
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleALICEVILLE, AL (WBMA) After 65 years in business, the Aliceville Piggly Wiggly grocery store is closing its doors. ABC3340 learned the owner is retiring. The town will now be left with only one place to buy groceries. "I couldn't believe it, I couldn't believe it. It hurt me so bad,"...

abc3340.com
State
Mississippi State
Pickens County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
City
Aliceville, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Business
County
Pickens County, AL
#Aliceville Piggly Wiggly
Pickens County, ALwcbi.com

Beloved Pickens county Piggly Wiggly shutting its doors after 65 years

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A well-known southern grocery store chain closes the door in an Aliceville location. Piggly Wiggly finishes a six-decade run of servicing families throughout the county. As employees load up boxes with food and non-perishables, customers make their last rounds down the aisles, checking off their grocery...
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Alabama StateWSFA

State audit critical of indicted Alabama prosecutor

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A state audit says a former Alabama prosecutor set for trial on ethics charges next month repeatedly failed to handle office finances properly. The report released Friday says suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes should have to repay an unspecified amount of money. The 46-year-old...
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Pickens County, ALwtva.com

Pickens County murderer receives prison sentence

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTVA) - The man convicted of murdering another man two years ago in Pickens County will spend at least 15 years in prison. Zocimo Hernandez, 25, pleaded guilty to murdering Hernan Diego in the spring of 2019. A motorist found Diego, 34, in the middle of a Pickens...
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Tornado Watch in central Alabama until 10 p.m.

WVTM 13 is tracking severe storms in central Alabama. Get the latest forecast in the video above. Be sure you have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. Get the WVTM 13 app here. LIVE UPDATES:. 9:55 p.m. The latest severe weather threat update from NWS Birmingham:. This content is...
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

TORNADO WARNING in effect for Northern Tuscaloosa, Southeastern Fayette County

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a TORNADO WARNING in effect until 12 p.m. for a portion of Tuscaloosa and Pickens Counties. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES... At 1121 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northwest of Samantha, or 14 miles southeast of Fayette, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Berry, Boley Springs, Whitson and New Lexington. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!
Pickens County, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pickens County until 3:30 PM

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Pickens County until 3:30 PM. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Pickens County in west central Alabama... * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 223 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Columbus, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Reform, Ethelsville, Forest, Shaw and McShan.
Alabama StatePosted by
92.9 WTUG

Portions of West Alabama Upgraded to Moderate Severe Weather Risk

The Storm Prediction Center is updating its severe weather outlook for our area. As of about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, portions of Greene, Hale and Pickens Counties have been upgraded from an enhanced risk (level 3/5) to a moderate risk (level 4/5). The moderate risk, according to the National Weather Service, indicates that serious storms are likely and they are prone to be "long-lived, widespread and intense."
Tuscaloosa County, ALalabamawx.com

CANCELED Tornado Warning for Tuscaloosa Co. Until 6:00 pm

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR WEST. At 533 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located over Coker, or 7 miles west of Northport, moving. northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD…Tornado. SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those...
Pickens County, ALalabamawx.com

CANCELED Tornado Warning for Pickens Co. Until 4:30 pm

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR. At 404 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Benevola, or 11. miles east of Aliceville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD…Damaging tornado. SOURCE…Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without. shelter. Mobile homes...
Pickens County, ALWTOK-TV

Pickens County will get millions under American Rescue Plan

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WTOK) -One of Alabama’s most economically challenged counties will get millions in federal COVID-19 relief money. U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) made the announcement Thursday as she continues her American Rescue Plan District tour in Pickens County. The historic legislation creates a local coronavirus recovery. The fund will help keep teachers, health professionals and first responders on the frontlines as the vaccine roll-out and economic recovery efforts continue.
Pickens County, ALwcbi.com

Rep. Sewell stops in Pickens Co. during American Rescue Plan tour

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Millions of dollars in relief money is headed to aid local governments in Tuscaloosa and Pickens counties. Representative Terri Sewell stopped by the Pickens County Courthouse Thursday as part of her American Rescue Plan district tour. The tour highlights various COVID-19 relief funding from the...