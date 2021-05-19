Aliceville Piggly Wiggy closes after 65 years

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a TORNADO WARNING in effect until 12 p.m. for a portion of Tuscaloosa and Pickens Counties. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES... At 1121 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northwest of Samantha, or 14 miles southeast of Fayette, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Berry, Boley Springs, Whitson and New Lexington. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!