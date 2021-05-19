Kilmarnock announces 2021 ‘Music on the Half Shell Stage’ concert series

The only thing as exciting as knowing the State Fair of West Virginia will return this year, is knowing which performers will be on stage at the Grandstand. Every single year around this time, excitement grows as to who will be coming to the fair. Now, we know. Officials with the 96th annual State Fair of West Virginia have announced that feature performers, ranging from rap to country to rock and roll, will take over the Grandstand this year. The dates and performers will be as follows: August 12: Nelly; August 13: Whiskey Myers with special guests The Steel Woods; August 14: for King & Country with special guest Rebecca St. James; August 15: STYX; August 16: Mac Powell; August 17: Shenandoah; August 18: TBA; August 19: Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd; August 20: Brantley Gilbert; and, August 21: Buckin’ B Bull Ride. Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. and may be purchased by calling 1-800-514-ETIX(3849) or by visiting www.statefairofwv.com. The theme of this year’s fair is “Brighter Days Are Here.” The State Fair of West Virginia will take place from August 12-21. The post State Fair Officials Announce 2021 Concert Series Performers appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.