Kilmarnock announces 2021 ‘Music on the Half Shell Stage’ concert series

 19 hours ago

Kilmarnock Town Centre Park would like to welcome back Music on the Half Shell Stage for 2021, presented by Chesapeake Bank and the Town of Kilmarnock. “We are super excited to welcome some amazing local performers as well as performers from the region,” stated Mayor Mae Umphlett. “We all know how hard last year was and we are thrilled to be able to offer music back into the community,” Said Mayor Umphlett.

