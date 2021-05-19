newsbreak-logo
Colleges

Julie King receives Master’s Degree

 19 hours ago

Mr. & Mrs. Ricky King of Callao announce with great pride the graduation of their daughter Julie Catherine King from Western Governors University. Julie received a master’s degree in Information Technology Management. Julie graduated from Northumberland High School in 2013. Julie is the granddaughter of the late Doris Turner Burgess...

