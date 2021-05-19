newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The importance of recruiting in early-stage startups

By Jordi Greenham Asensio
New Haven Register
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a serial entrepreneur, I have had to start the recruitment process for a startup many times. It is never an easy process, because once you have created the concept and you know what you want to do, you even already have some clients, you know that you will need talent to join your vision of the company, but in many cases you are still selling air, or a project in a PowerPoint. How do you convince someone to join your adventure? Especially when you have a limited budget and need to manage costs. You must be creative with the recruitment strategy and to find good candidates, since the success or failure of your venture will undoubtedly depend on this first team .

www.nhregister.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Job Boards#Startups#Business Success#Business Strategy#Creative Recruitment#Gen Z#Generation Z#Recruitment Solutions#Venture#Expertise#Recruiters#Talent#Potential Employees#Long Term Growth#Company#Work Experience#Growth Plans#Serial Entrepreneur#College Graduates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Economy
Related
MarketingPosted by
Forbes

Three Principles For Digital Agency Success

Serial software entrepreneur. Current founder & CEO of Switchbird business messaging automation platform. On a mission to keep local weird. For most local businesses, building online visibility is hard. It requires effort across web design, search engine optimization (SEO), paid ads, social media and reputation management. We often turn to...
CMSWire

6 Takeaways From the Spring Digital Workplace Experience Virtual Conference

Remember that massive, sudden shift to remote work about 15 months ago? Brace yourself, because things are about to get a lot more complicated in the workplace. That was the driving theme from Mike Prokopeak, editor-in-chief at Reworked.co, in his opening keynote address during the May 13 Digital Workplace Experience virtual conference. The spring edition of the four-event 2021 series is now available on-demand. (Editor's note: Simpler Media Group is the parent organization for CMSWire, Reworked.co and the Digital Workplace Experience (DWX) conference).
EconomyPosted by
@growwithco

Startup 2021: Determining Your Startup Costs

Here are the most common types of startup costs, and how to estimate them to find proper funding. In our Startup2021 series, we're helping aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the new business climate of the COVID-19 era. Each week, we'll share an in-depth look at one step you can take toward launching your business in 2021.
Santa Monica, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Chisos Capital Launches Crowdfunding for Idea-Stage Startups

Santa Monica-based Chisos Capital Management, an investment company for early stage entrepreneurs, has begun a crowdfunding campaign to invest in idea-stage startups and side-hustle businesses. The campaign, which has a goal of $1.5 million, has raised $412,300 on WeFunder.com as of May 13. William Stringer, co-founder and chief executive of...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Innovation Lab Asia Pacific Returns in 2021, Aims to Help Early-Stage, High-Potential Startups

The Fintech Innovation Lab Asia Pacific program has now returned for its eighth edition this year with additional opportunities for early-stage and high-potential startups. Cyberport, a founding partner, will be giving finalists from the 2021 cohort the chance to take part in the 2-year (or 24-month) Cyberport Incubation Program (CIP) and will also provide access to Cyberport’s Marco Fund.
EconomyTechCrunch

Every early-stage startup must identify and evaluate a strategic advantage

The most important elements for founders to consider when figuring out their strategic advantage(s) include one-sided or “direct” network effects (e.g., with social media sites like Facebook), marketplace network effects (e.g., with two-sided marketplaces like Uber), data moats, first mover and switching costs. Let’s take a quick look at an...
BusinessPoets and Quants

Mr. Tech Startup Guy

I am the COO of an energy technology company in India that has an annual revenue of ~$3M and is currently valued at ~$25M. I am currently leading the Customer Success, Operations and Engineering Teams of the company. I am applying for R1 (due in September) this year. I would...
EconomyTechCrunch

Daily Crunch: The early-stage tech talent crunch is real

By now everyone is familiar with the tech world’s talent crunch: Developers are scarce and expensive, while data scientists are maybe even scarcer and expensiver. Some folks I’ve spoken to think that rising acceptance of remote work may help reduce the supply-demand imbalance. Hell, every early-stage startup I’ve spoken to in weeks is remote-first. Many were born during COVID, but they all love the ability to hire anywhere in the world.
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

Perceptive Advisors closes $515M fund to fuel more early-stage biotech startups

When Chris Garabedian set out early last year to raise money for a second Perceptive Advisors fund focused on early-stage biotech startups, it took just a matter of months to draw interest from investors willing to commit more than $1 billion total. The fund could have closed with that much money, maybe more, said Garabedian, the portfolio manager. But it ended up with a little more than half of that, which he described as “the right size.”
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Xontogeny Announces Launch of Several New Early-Stage Portfolio Companies

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 12, 2021-- Xontogeny LLC, a Boston-based accelerator that provides seed-stage investments along with strategic and operational support to early-stage life science companies, unveiled five of its latest portfolio companies. These early-stage startups, developing promising therapeutics for a wide range of diseases, have received seed investment and collaboration from Xontogeny to advance their preclinical programs. Since inception in 2016, Xontogeny has supported more than 10 companies through incubation, including two Xontogeny portfolio companies that had liquidity events in Q1 2021.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

BSClaunch to accelerate early-stage projects on Binance Smart Chain

BSClaunch is an early-stage innovative investment platform on the Binance Smart Chain, providing support to projects to raise funds in a decentralized way. It is a top-tier launchpad that provides comprehensive solutions to incubate the future unicorns of the DeFi landscape. It is a one-stop investment launchpad allowing community members to participate in a fair and equal manner.
Marketsfinchannel.com

COVID-19 fails to dampen spirits of startups seeking early-stage funding in APAC during Q1 2021, finds GlobalData

The FINANCIAL -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the venture capital (VC) investment landscape in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, but it has not dampened the spirits of startups and organizations seeking early-stage funding (seed, Series A and B). In fact, early-stage funding rounds accounted for 66.6% share of the total VC deals during the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Economyedsurge.com

Why Tech Companies View the Job Search As Big Business

In the months that followed the onset of COVID-19, devastating unemployment and the rapid shift to remote learning renewed questions about the efficacy of a pricey, multi-year college degree—and sparked a national outcry over the relevance of traditional higher education in a COVID-changed world. Parents and students alike were rightfully skeptical of paying high prices for a redacted experience (remote learning) with seemingly lower returns (bleaker prospects of good jobs in a weak economy).
EconomyMySanAntonio

This Innovative Technology Will Level Up Your Franchise Businesses

Franchises have been growing in popularity rapidly over the past few decades. The International Franchise Association’s Franchise Business Economic Outlook for 2020 projected that the number of franchised businesses in the U.S. would increase by 1.5 percent to a total of 785,316 — adding 232,000 jobs a year to reach a total of 8.6 million employees across the industry.
WorldSilicon Republic

Uptick in early-stage funding deals starts 2021 on ‘positive’ note

Figures from the Irish Venture Capital Association show that seed and early-stage deals have recovered partially after a tough 2020. Early-stage funding deals in Ireland saw a slight bounce back in the first quarter of 2021 after a worrying decline in 2020. Overall funding in the first quarter of the...
TechCrunch

The human-focused startups of the hellfire

In the last three parts of this series on the future of technology and disaster response, I’ve focused on, well, technology, and specifically the sales cycle for new products, the sudden data deluge now that Internet of Things (IoT) is in full force, and the connectivity that allows that data to radiate all around. What we haven’t looked at enough so far is the human element: the people who actually respond to disasters as well as what challenges they face and how technology can help them.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Why is early-career support so important in STEM?

Amy O’Reilly and Janice O Gorman discuss their experience of early-career support at Johnson & Johnson and why mentorship is important for young women in this sector. Through its WiSTEM2D scholarship programme, Johnson & Johnson is looking to provide mentorship and support to women who are in the early stages of their careers in science, tech and engineering.
StocksTechCrunch

Betting on upcoming startup markets

Ready? Let’s talk money, startups and spicy IPO rumors. This week M25, a venture capital concern focused on investing in the Midwest of the United States, announced a new fund worth $31.8 million. As the firm noted in a release that The Exchange reviewed, its new fund is about three times the size of its preceding investment vehicle.