newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

World's top skaters descend on Lauridsen skatepark for the Dew Tour

By Scott Carpenter
KCCI.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — More than 300 of the world's top male and female skaters have made their way to Lauridsen Skatepark for the Dew Tour. This is the final Olympic qualifying event in the United States as skateboarding makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo. After several COVID-19 related delays...

www.kcci.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboarding#Cow#Opening Day#Square Foot#The Dew Tour#Catch Des Moines#Female Skaters#Dew Tour Competitor#Slick Rails#Polk County#Tokyo#Face Masks#Temperature Screenings#National Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Take Out Your Aggression in Iowa’s New ‘Smash Room’

If you've ever wanted to smash a toaster with a sledge hammer, there's a new business near Des Moines that you need to check out!. According to a recent article from the Des Moines Register, Smash Room Iowa is officially open now at Kids Warrior Gym in Urbandale. If you're not familiar with the concept, Smash Room Iowa's website says:
Des Moines, IAkoel.com

Watch Geese Create a Very Iowa Traffic Jam in Des Moines

It's hard to list all the ways you can potentially get stopped in traffic in Iowa. There are regular driving and road things like construction, other drivers, etc. But, you also have to account for possibilities that other parts of America don't have to think about. That includes a rather large flock of geese that brought vehicles to a standstill in Des Moines recently.
Ankeny, IADes Moines Business Record

Ankeny library recognized for its interior design

Ankeny’s Kirkendall Public Library, designed by OPN Architects in Des Moines, has received a Design Excellence Award from the International Interior Design Association Great Plains Chapter. The vision for the library, which opened in February 2020, was to model a traditional town square. The library’s Art Deco proportion and massing are modernized with material choices that lend a sense of endurance and permanence, according to a news release. A two-story open lobby visually and physically connects interior and exterior, while also creating a space for community and civic events that can function in support of the library and meeting rooms. The library’s interior includes crisp white walls and subtle wood accents on stairwells, drop ceiling features, and end-capped shelving. “We wanted the interior of the library to be reflective of all ages of the community,” Brett Mendenhall, project manager, said in a prepared statement. “The carpet acts as a wayfinding tool, highlighting circulation paths around the floor openings while also creating clear paths to checkout desks, children’s play areas, and sitting areas.”
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa Statecrossroadstoday.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Pleasant Hill, IAKCRG.com

Pleasant Hill stadium latest approved in Des Moines metro

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — The Pleasant Hill City Council has approved site plans for a new multimillion-dollar stadium — the latest in a spate of such facility plans across the Des Moines metro area. WHO-TV reports the proposed 6,200-seat Pleasant Hill multi-use stadium would be used by Southeast Polk...
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Seventeen years in the making: Lauridsen Skatepark welcomes skaters

DES MOINES, Iowa — The country’s largest skate park is open in downtown Des Moines. Lauridsen Skatepark Park welcomed skaters, skateboarders and cyclists Friday for the first time since its inception 17 years ago. "You've been waiting for this day a long time, and here we are celebrating the opening...
Iowa StateHawk Eye

Amazon increasing Iowa presence with Ankeny warehouse, appears to be planning another in Davenport

With a massive increase in profits over the last year, Amazon.com is expanding its physical presence in Iowa. The online retailer signed a lease agreement on March 11 to move into an Ankeny warehouse, according to Polk County property records. Meanwhile, the Davenport City Council is considering a development agreement for a much larger facility near the Iowa-Illinois line that, by all appearances, will be a much larger Amazon fulfillment center.
Des Moines, IAkmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, May 4, 2021

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Polk County judge will decide this week whether to split trials for three murder defendants. Emmanuel Totaye Junior, Daishawn Gills, and Leontreal Jones were charged with killing three teenagers last year. Iowa state prosecutors want to consolidate the trials into one starting May 24th. The three suspects are accused of killing Devonte Swanks, Malachi Swanks, and Thayne Wright in January 2020. Their dead bodies were found inside a Des Moines home.