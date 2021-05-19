Sen. Daines to Newsmax TV: Iran Paying $30M a Month to Crack Israel's 'Iron Dome'

America is unjustly calling on its close ally Israel to exercise restraint. Amid Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's launching of more than 1,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel, the Biden administration seems to have forgotten who is to blame for this crisis. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken observed that "the most important thing right now is exactly what we're doing, which is to be engaged across the board and pushing on deescalation."