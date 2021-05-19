newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Daines to Newsmax TV: Iran Paying $30M a Month to Crack Israel's 'Iron Dome'

By Jim Thomas
NewsMax.com
 21 hours ago

The worst outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence since 2014 has entered its second week as militants in the blockaded Gaza Strip continue their rocket fire. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., on Newsmax TV said, “let's not forget what's the source of the dollars for those Hamas rockets. It's Iran, according to some reports, Iran is funneling $30 million a month for intelligence right now to help Hamas figure out more about the Israeli anti-missile batteries, this “Iron Dome.”

www.newsmax.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Newsmax Tv#Pluto Tv#Samsung Tv#Iran Deal#Newsmax Tv#Hamas#Iron Dome#Iranians#Hezbollah#Spicer Co#Israelis#Palestinians#Dish Network Ch#Spectrum#Fios#Frontier Ch#Cox#Suddenlink Ch#Fubo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Samsung
News Break
SONY
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Militaryslashdot.org

Israel's Iron Dome keeps toll of rockets in check

When Israel launches air strikes and artillery bombardments on Gaza, Palestinians have few sources of protection. But when Palestinians fire rockets into the Jewish state, its citizens can bank on one of the world’s most tried and tested air-defence systems for security — the Iron Dome. The Islamist movement has...
MilitaryPosted by
Indy100

How Israel’s ‘$50,000-per-missile’ Iron Dome system works

If you haven’t, you’ve either been living under a rock, or just plain ignorant to world affairs. In response to the threat of evicting multiple Palestinian families within the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Hamas has fired more than 1,700 rockets into Israel since Monday. According to the Gaza health...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Bernie Sanders Calls Israeli Government 'Strong Right Wing,' Demands U.S. Respect Palestinian Rights

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said current leaders of the Israeli government have devolved into a "strong right-wing" coalition that includes outright "racists." Sanders and MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Monday discussed why critics of the Israeli government, particularly those who disagree with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist policies, should not be slandered as "anti-Semites." Velshi quoted Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz who claimed Thursday that some Democratic members of Congress are "shills for terrorists" for disagreeing with Netanyahu's right-wing policies. Velshi noted that U.S. conservatives frequently accuse Sanders, who is Jewish, of being "anti-Semitic" solely because he disagrees with Israeli policies toward Palestinian independence.
MilitaryWashington Post

Israel’s Iron Dome defense system protects Israeli lives. It also perpetuates the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules Gaza and other militias, has fired more than 1,700 rockets into Israel since Monday, in response to the threat of eviction of Palestinian residents in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah and violence in the al-Aqsa Mosque. The Israeli-made and U.S.-funded anti-rocket “Iron Dome” intercept system claims to have stopped about 90 percent of these missiles.
MilitaryEsquire

What Is the Iron Dome? Israel's Anti-Rocket Defense System, Explained

The ongoing, increasingly deadly fighting between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has produced dramatic images and videos of Israel’s Iron Dome anti-rocket air defense system shooting down incoming enemy rockets. The Iron Dome, which the United States helped finance, has apparently proven to be...
Congress & Courtsthekatynews.com

Sens. Cruz, Young, Barrasso, Rubio Call for Use of Congressional Leverage, Halt to Climate Office Until Kerry Addresses Evidence He Shared Intelligence on Israel with Iran

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Todd Young (R-Ind.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC), today sent a letter to SFRC Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) urging a hold of the Congressional notification to move $2.5 million of taxpayer funds to establish John Kerry’s new Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, until the former Secretary of State answers the senators’ questions on his reported disclosure of covert Israeli actions against Iranian interests in Syria to Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Last month, Sen. Cruz and 17 of his colleagues called on President Biden to investigate the serious allegations against Kerry.
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Rubio On Rep. Ilhan Omar Anti-Israel Tweet: ‘She’s Out Of Her Mind’

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) slammed progressive “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over a tweet shared earlier this week accusing Israel of committing an “act of terrorism” in response to the reignited escalating violence occurring in the Middle East. Members of the progressive “Squad” echoed similar sentiments in condemning Israel,...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden plans to send envoy as Israel and Hamas escalate toward war

Tel Aviv — With Israel and Hamas now engaged in their most destructive fight in seven years, the Biden administration is considering plans to dispatch a State Department official to join the de-escalation efforts, five Israeli officials and Western diplomats tell me. Driving the news: The fighting intensified overnight, with...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden speaks with Israel's Netanyahu amid spiraling conflict with Hamas

President Biden has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid an outbreak of deadly violence between Israel and Hamas. “I had a conversation for a while with the prime minister of Israel, and, I think, my hope is that we’ll see this coming to conclusion sooner than later,” the president said during remarks to the press about the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WorldWashington Examiner

Biden equivocates on Israel security

America is unjustly calling on its close ally Israel to exercise restraint. Amid Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's launching of more than 1,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel, the Biden administration seems to have forgotten who is to blame for this crisis. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken observed that "the most important thing right now is exactly what we're doing, which is to be engaged across the board and pushing on deescalation."
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Mike Pompeo: Biden's stance on Israel and Iran 'emboldens terrorists'

EXCLUSIVE: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tore into President Biden's foreign policy regarding Israel and Iran, saying its stance on the long-standing disputes in the region "emboldens terrorists." Pompeo's criticism comes after Hamas followers launched rockets into Jerusalem on Monday night, following clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters.
U.S. PoliticsForeign Policy

The Countdown to an Israeli War With Iran Has Begun

A small army of top Israeli national security officials descended on Washington last week for their first in-person consultations with the Biden administration over its intention to return to the Iran nuclear deal. Israel is adamantly opposed to the agreement, arguing that in exchange for a pause in Tehran’s nuclear program, it virtually guarantees that Iran can become a nuclear-weapons threshold state by the time the deal expires in 2030, while immediately funneling billions of dollars to a revolutionary regime single-mindedly focused not just on sowing aggression and terrorism across the Middle East but on the destruction of the Jewish state itself.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez has labelled Israel “an apartheid state” after a week of violence has gripped the region, claiming, therefore, it cannot be a democracy.The New York representative has been a longtime vocal critic of the Israeli government since her election to the House of Representatives in 2018. Using her Twitter feed over the weekend, she has attempted to rally the US government to deescalate the violence. Since the recent outbreak of attacks, it has been reported that 197 people have died in Gaza, including 58 children.She has called for the Biden administration to take a more severe line...