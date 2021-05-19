Taking A Break Can Save You from The Edge Of Insanity

I am a 26-year-old woman who has been quarantining and responsibly seeing friends (outside only) throughout the pandemic. I have also been working from home, where I live alone. I have been fully vaccinated for about a month and my employer has recently started talking to us about returning to work. We should be returning within the next 8 weeks on a modified schedule. I know that I'm vaccinated and this is safe, but I'm having horrible anxiety around it. I feel anxious doing basic tasks (drug store, grocery store) and can't imagine being in a work setting. My workplace is a nonprofit that works with teenagers. I worry because many of the teens will not be vaccinated. Normal interactions make me feel afraid because I was so afraid during the pandemic. I'm so worried I won't be able to adjust and get past my anxiety as I return to work. My fear is that I will be so anxious that I won't be able to focus on work and could risk losing my job. I'm also worried about social interactions returning to "normal" and being left out because I decline due to my discomfort. One part of me knows that I'm vaccinated and mostly safe, but the other is terrified to restart my old life. Any suggestions?