We get it: Some days, just making the bed feels like a huge feat—who has time to style it so that it’s looking photo-ready? But it turns out that creating a designer-worthy sleep setup is much easier than you might think, and by mastering just a few basic steps, you’ll be able to style a bed that looks nice and fresh each morning. Below, we’re outlining the five elements you’ll need to purchase or keep in mind in order for your bed to look absolutely dreamy (see what we did there?!).