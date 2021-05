Last spring, when we thought we might be in for a couple of weeks of lockdown, we stocked up on snacks and prepared for a short quarantine “retreat.” Little did we know that the shutdown would turn into an extended sentence. As the pandemic continued to spiral, anxiety symptoms surged. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some 40 percent of people surveyed said they were struggling with their mental health, three to four times as many as in the year prior.