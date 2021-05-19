5 Tips to Resolve Disputes with a Narcissist (from a Certified Divorce Specialist)

There are probably (hopefully) lots of great things that came from your marriage. And probably some bad things too. This makes divorce tricky to navigate. And it can be especially thorny for anyone over 50 who’s spent a few decades living a certain way of life. So how exactly are we supposed to get through this uncharted territory without slipping up too much? We can learn from other people’s mistakes—and who has more experience in the court system than a matrimonial lawyer? So we tapped New York City divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman to highlight the ten most common divorce mistakes and how to avoid them during your own legal proceedings.