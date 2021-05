As a senior director at a fintech company, Adrianna’s identity was deeply intertwined with the quality of her work. Although her focus on excellence had helped build a multi-million dollar business unit, she moved through her day as if it were her duty to execute on every task, even if it was below her responsibility level. Adrianna came to me for coaching because she felt frustrated and resentful. She was sick of working fifty hour weeks, and due to a mandate from the CEO, she needed to focus on strategy first and foremost. When I asked about her approach to delegation, Adrianna—who’s a self-professed perfectionist—laughed nervously and said, “I’m a control freak. I have trouble letting go. I want to make sure the work gets done right.”