Kentucky’s chapter director for the National Federation of Independent Business said all sectors of the Commonwealth’s economy are in need of workers. Tom Underwood said unemployment supplements established during the pandemic may be one hinderance to filling jobs. Underwood noted restaurants have been hit particularly hard. “I’ve been to restaurants that have a sign up that says ‘please excuse slow service, we are short on staffing.’ What restaurant ever wants to admit that when you’re going in,” said Underwood.