San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expects to get defensive end Nick Bosa back in the lineup this season. The young pass rusher missed most of last season, his second in the NFL, after suffering a torn ACL during Week 2. It wasn't the only injury the team endured in 2020, but it may have been one of the most impactful — at least, on defense.