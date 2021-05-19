Heaven’s Grand Persona and the Gardens Of Delight! Zhou Xiaoyan #China

So many structures have created the legacy of nations. Their stories. Their artistry. Their purpose for that land. What is it about the very treasure of architecture, which adds to the legacy of a people and their country? Could it be more than the grandiose persona, which aligns with it? Of course, that is a major component of it. When architectural components establish that larger-than-life persona, it appears as if it is connecting us to the realm of Divinity, and Heaven’s delight! Achieving, and obtaining, the impossible is at the very heart of their aesthetics. Well, perhaps, just perhaps, that’s it. It’s more of the idea and the spiritual connection; moreso, than the structure, itself! It’s the fact that the human mind was able to concoct such an idea, and project it into the atmosphere. Taking it from the invisible realm and bringing it into the visible. It’s the very blessing, and true definition, of magic.