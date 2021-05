After over a year of remote working, many people around the world are getting sick of some of the aspects of not being in person. Sure, sitting in your underwear and waking up 2 minutes before clocking in is great, but I bet you're getting tired of seeing emails saying "Zoom call at 2." Jumping into back-to-back-to-back video calls is really taking a toll, and even the top executives out there are sick of it.