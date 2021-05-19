Living a #NoBarriers Life

When the pandemic hit, I feared that the necessary accommodations that came with it would make me far less productive. I worried that people wouldn't seek care, wouldn't accept telehealth visits, and that the cancellation of in-person events would mean fewer opportunities to lecture. In short, I worried that my work would come to a standstill. Plus, I just wasn't sure that I could focus the same way in an online environment. I thought it would be too easy to be diverted, to spend time watching Netflix or catching up with my kids.