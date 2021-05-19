newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Living a #NoBarriers Life

By Pat Wetzel
Thrive Global
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s all about tapping into that light that exists within us.” -Erik Weihenmayer. Bump In The Road is a podcast, an on-line magazine and an event center where we explore how we experience, manage and navigate the twists and turns and ups and downs in this road trip called life. It’s about inspiration and living your very best life.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yosemite#Inspiration#Nobarriers Org#El Capitan#Bump Ii#Feel#Vision#Everest#Acceptance#Road Trip#Smell#Grand Canyon#Colorado River#Ups#Part Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Wrestling
Related
Jobssantacruz.org

Tracie Root: Introduction “How to Live Your Bold Life”

Join Tracie for an Introduction to her workshop, How to Live your BOLD Life!. In this 1-hour introductory seminar, Tracie will share key principles for living a BOLD life of dreams, love, visibility, and fulfillment! Even if you are already moving toward your goals, this hour will uplift you and may offer you a new perspective for what’s to come next!
Minnesota Stateswnewsmedia.com

Living Life Fully: Find fulfillment in your everyday life

A wise business mentor once taught me that what you do every day is more important than what you do once in a while. I have found that this advice is the most important and valuable piece of information I have received to making lasting change. This feels especially relevant...
FitnessAshe County's Newspaper

These spices may be the key to living a long life

Dr. Sanjay Gupta travels to India to see how the age-old Ayurvedic diet helps people live longer, healthier lives. Watch "Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta" on CNN starting April 13 on Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Jobspowerofpositivity.com

10 Paradoxes That Help You to Live a Meaningful Life

A paradox is any statement or saying that, on the surface, sounds ridiculous and contradictory, but in reality, it has a surprising basis in wisdom and reality. Many paradoxes around you are fascinating to examine. On top of that, many of them can teach you valuable lessons. But how can something as simple as a strange-sounding phrase give you that much value? Here are ten paradoxes of life that you can use to live a meaningful life.
Thought Catalog

How To Know If You’re Living An Awake Life

You might not guess it from looking at the very busy social media feeds or watching the non-stop breaking news, but this world is one sleepy place. Most people live their lives on auto-pilot, following patterns and routines designed for maximum safety, comfort and to avoid all turbulence. Even the most creative envelope-pushers slowly become civilized—a fancy word for quieted down, emotionally suppressed, and spiritually tamed.
SocietyFort Bend Herald

Life is measured in moments

I measure time in moments-turned-milestones. It’s housewarming parties and bad dye jobs and global pandemics and first kisses and broken backs and everything that happened either before, during or after those memories. That’s just how I tell time. Did this happen before or after we went into lockdown? Was I...
TV & Videoswkar.org

Extra Life: A Short History of Living Long

Tuesdays, May 11 - June 1 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the little-known story of the innovations in science and medicine that doubled the human lifespan in less than a century, andcelebrate the unsung heroes of public health who believed change was possible and acted on it.
Public HealthMedscape News

'Living at Work': Work-Life Balance in a Pandemic

When the pandemic hit, I feared that the necessary accommodations that came with it would make me far less productive. I worried that people wouldn't seek care, wouldn't accept telehealth visits, and that the cancellation of in-person events would mean fewer opportunities to lecture. In short, I worried that my work would come to a standstill. Plus, I just wasn't sure that I could focus the same way in an online environment. I thought it would be too easy to be diverted, to spend time watching Netflix or catching up with my kids.
ReligionLaGrange Daily News

BRADY COLUMN: One Life to Live

A man in his forties gave up his work to go back to school to become a minister of music. His wife surrendered her tasks as PTA President and church organist. The family of five began to prepare to move out of the community. Local people couldn’t understand it, and one of them said to him, “It must have taken great faith to give up what you had and make a fresh start this far along life’s way.”
FitnessSFGate

Health hacks for living life to the fullest

(BPT) - It's hard to keep up with the latest health and wellness trends, especially with so much conflicting information out there. In reality, one way to help navigate which approach to health and wellness is right for you is as simple as understanding the science behind giving your body what it needs — not the latest trends. While many fads may offer positive benefits, what's most important is much easier to follow than the latest health craze.
HealthThrive Global

How Hard It Can Be Living Life With Hyperhidrosis

Hyperhidrosis is one such condition where people suffering from the condition sweat unusually and excessively. As an obvious consequence, it leads to a whole lot of discomfort and perpetual moments of embarrassment that others might not have a clue about. In this post, we take a closer look to discuss...
Sciencethepowerofknowledge.xyz

4 Life Lessons To Keep in Mind To Live a Better Life

We tend to forget this, but the world has always been uncertain. Pandemics have always existed, but the difference this time is that thanks to advances in science, we can fight them better. Unfortunately, we all have a hard time realizing how lucky we are to live in a time...
Workoutslifestylefrisco.com

Get on Track to Live the Life You Love with Practical Fitness

Subscribe on iTunes! — Working to a “failure success” is one of the keys to getting effective workouts at Practical Fitness. You get PRIVATE training sessions customized specifically to YOU — your body, your goals, your nutrition needs. Alcyr Cohelio started Practical Fitness in 2009 and has been serving clients (some are still his clients from the beginning!) in a safe, private training environment.
Hope, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

Hope for Living: In some aspects of life, we grasp too tightly

I never cared much for the Disney movie “Frozen” except as a vehicle for the incredibly talented Idina Menzel. There is, however, one takeaway from that cartoon that has become for me a mantra. No, more than that — a three-word goal that is also the means of getting there. It’s the words of the character Elsa: “Let it go.”
Tampa, FLPosted by
Bill Abbate

How to Live a Meaningful and Complete Life

How are you choosing to live your life? Are you choosing material gain, relationships, career success, family, spirituality, or something else? There are many, many things and ways you can choose to live life. A time will come when you may wish to determine what your life has been about and for what you have chosen to live. What will matter in the end?
Orange County, TXOrange Leader

OP-ED: Living Life: Keeping your goals in focus

The school year is close to wrapping up and our lives have taken on an even more hectic pace. Dance recital begins this weekend. Setup for the carnival starts on Saturday. A flurry of award nights and programs are on the calendar. A quick trip to Waco for the State Lions Convention is scheduled for next week as well.
South Daytona, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Live the vacation life every day at Halifax Landing

This northeast-facing condominium home, which recently hit the market for the first time, looks out on the amazing Intracoastal Waterway from its perch on the eighth floor of the gated community of Halifax Landing. Incredible water views are yours from every window, slider and balcony. This beauty features double master suites – both with river views, additional built-in storage and spacious bathrooms with large walk-in showers. There are high-end finishes throughout, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, gorgeous wood flooring (with tile in wet areas), storage galore, walk-in closets and a murphy bed. The best value for waterfront property in Central Florida, Halifax Landing features a five-star, riverfront pool, hot tub, cabanas and a fishing pier. On the third floor, there’s a grand hall for social gathering, fitness center, media and game rooms, with pool table, and two dry saunas.
TV & VideosMovieMaker

For David Attenborough, Life in Color Is a Lifelong Dream Fulfilled

Life in Color, Netflix’s latest nature series hosted by David Attenborough, is blazing a trail for television productions in its use of cameras that capture spectrums of light invisible to the human eye. For the 94-year-old broadcaster and natural historian, it’s a lifelong dream come true. Sharmila Choudhury, who produced...
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Author Writes Memoir on Living Life in the Moment After Being Struck by Lightning

‘Struck by Reality: A Journey of Awakening’ by Karen Maharaj teaches readers to live each moment as if it were their last. As fast as lightning strikes the Earth, Karen Maharaj’s life as she knew it changed. “Struck by Reality: A Journey of Awakening” by Karen Maharaj is a shocking memoir about her journey over two years to accomplish an awakening after she lost a parent, her marriage, her loving bird, a Conure named Pepper, and the man who changed the way she views life itself, James. “Struck by Reality” honors James, whose last moments were spent with Maharaj after the two were struck by lightning on the beach. Maharaj’s story serves as a window of insight to her journey of trading in a life mandated by traditions, norms and societal presumptions for one truly lived in stride with no plans or expectations.