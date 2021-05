It’s been cool noticing the term ‘portal’ increase in general usage recently. Many people are talking about the times we’re living in as a portal to a new paradigm—a kind of collective evolution—and that these crises we’re experiencing are opportunities for change and transformation. The film definitely speaks to these ideas in a big way, but it’s also very personal. One of the intentions with The Portal was to meet people where they are at, and I’ve heard people talk about experiencing the characters in the film as portals to knowing themselves differently or more deeply. It feels good to see that people make their own meaning from it. Whether it’s meditation, crisis, accepting change, allowing your own journey to unfold…I love that there can be so many layers to The Portal as a ‘portal’. A friend calls it a love story for humanity, so that’s my favourite portal…we need that right now.