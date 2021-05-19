Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Keith, McPherson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arthur; Keith; McPherson SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 657 PM CDT/557 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Keystone, or 18 miles southeast of Arthur, moving north at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Arthur, Big Bald Hill, Bucktail and Bucktail Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 121 and 128. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 181.alerts.weather.gov