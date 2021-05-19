newsbreak-logo
Arthur County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Keith, McPherson by NWS

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arthur; Keith; McPherson SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 657 PM CDT/557 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Keystone, or 18 miles southeast of Arthur, moving north at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Arthur, Big Bald Hill, Bucktail and Bucktail Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 121 and 128. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 181.

Flood Warning issued for Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Keith; Lincoln; McPherson FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM MDT/1230 PM CDT/ THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL KEITH, NORTHERN LINCOLN AND SOUTH CENTRAL MCPHERSON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 713 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kingsley Dam, or 11 miles north of Ogallala, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Paxton, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Big Bald Hill, Nevens and Broganville. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 94 and 101. Highway 92 near mile marker 138. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 141 and 145. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Keith, Lincoln, McPherson, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Arthur; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson; Perkins The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Arthur County in west central Nebraska Northeastern Perkins County in southwestern Nebraska Eastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska West central Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Southwestern McPherson County in west central Nebraska * Until 700 PM CDT/600 PM MDT/. * At 612 PM CDT/512 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Keystone, or 17 miles northeast of Ogallala, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sutherland, Hershey, Paxton, Keystone, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Sarben, Big Bald Hill, Coker, O`Fallons, Nevens and Broganville. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 136 and 171. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH