Congress & Courts

Tentative signs of sanity among the House Republicans? We’ll see.

By Columnist
Washington Post
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringtime is here. Is it possible that some fragile green shoots of sanity are sprouting in the tangled patch of weeds that is the House Republican Conference?. That was certainly the impression Republicans were trying to give on Wednesday, as the House debated and passed a measure that would establish an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the horrific violence that then-President Donald Trump’s supporters inflicted on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

