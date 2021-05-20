District 71 Capitol Hill Update: The 112th General Assembly has adjourned

As the crossover deadline next Thursday nears, the lights in the legislative building have been on a little later than usual as legislators attempt to get their bills passed through floor votes of their respective chambers. Nearly every standing committee has hosted at least one meeting this week, with some running as long as two or three hours. It is the hustle and bustle of the General Assembly that makes it so unique. Expect even busier days next week, as the House kicks it off Monday with a rare day of committee and session votes.