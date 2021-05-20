newsbreak-logo
District 71 Capitol Hill Update: The 112th General Assembly has adjourned

lewisherald.com
 18 hours ago

General Assembly ensures Covid-19 vaccines remain voluntary. Legislation aiming to ensure Covid-19 vaccines remain voluntary passed the House and heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature. House Bill 575 will ensure that medical information reflecting the status of a person’s vaccination cannot be required by any state entities in Tennessee. The legislation prohibits a state or local governmental official, entity, department or agency from mandating a private business to require a “vaccine passport” or proof of a Covid-19 vaccine as a condition for entering their premises or using their services.

www.lewisherald.com
