District 71 Capitol Hill Update: The 112th General Assembly has adjourned
General Assembly ensures Covid-19 vaccines remain voluntary. Legislation aiming to ensure Covid-19 vaccines remain voluntary passed the House and heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature. House Bill 575 will ensure that medical information reflecting the status of a person’s vaccination cannot be required by any state entities in Tennessee. The legislation prohibits a state or local governmental official, entity, department or agency from mandating a private business to require a “vaccine passport” or proof of a Covid-19 vaccine as a condition for entering their premises or using their services.www.lewisherald.com