Golf

Justin Rose is set to miss out on the chance to defend his Olympic title, while competition for the USA team is fierce with the majors - including this week's PGA Championship - set to be key... How qualification for Tokyo's golf competitions is shaping up

By Joe Ridge for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 hours ago

We are now a little over two months away from the start of the Olympic golf competitions at Tokyo 2020, and though world No 1 Dustin Johnson doesn't fancy it, the best players in the men's and women's games could be forgiven for already having one eye on Japan.

Thankfully, Johnson and is the only top 30 player to have stated he will definitely not play, though the United States are still spoiled for choice when it comes to options for their four-person teams, with the battles to make them hotting up.

Qualification for the men's tournament closes on June 21, the week after the US Open, one of 10 ranking events taking place on the PGA and European Tours before then, including the US PGA taking place this week. Women's qualification closes a week later on June 28 following the completion of the PGA Championship, with the US Open taking place earlier that month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jlywt_0a53EamR00
Justin Rose (centre) won the gold medal for Great Britain in 2016, with Sweden's Henrik Stenson (left) earning silver and America's Matt Kuchar bronze (right)

Both tournaments are standard 72-hole strokeplay events and will take place at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kasahata, Saitama - 35 miles north-west of Tokyo. The men's competition takes place from July 29 to August 1, with the women's competition from August 4-7.

Great Britain's Justin Rose is the holder of the men's tournament, having won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 - the first time there had been golf at the Olympics since 1904. The holder of the women's tournament is South Korea's In-bee Park.

HOW QUALIFICATION WORKS

Qualification for both the men's and women's Olympic golf tournaments are based on world rankings. There are official Olympic Golf Rankings - but they are essentially the same as the world rankings.

Each tournament has room for 60 competitors, with no more than four from each nation, and two spots reserved for Japan - which are set to be taken by Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama (world No 15) and world No 77 Takumi Kanaya in the men's competition and Nasa Hataoka (12) Hinako Shibuno (26) in the women's.

To ensure the best possible field while including as many nations as possible, the top 15 ranked players in the world automatically qualify - provided there are not four or more players from their country in the top 15 ranked higher than them. This means that there are several top-15 players from the United States in both the men's and women's competitions, and South Korea in the women's, who will not qualify.

Any third-ranked player or below from each nation outside the top 15 will not qualify with the place instead awarded to the next nation in the rankings with no previous entrant or second entrant. This means that, as things stand, China's Haotong Li, world No 282, will be the lowest-ranked player in the men's field, while 25 of the world's top 50 will not qualify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYO2b_0a53EamR00
World No 15 Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters last month and leads Japan's challenge

REED AND KOEPKA SET TO MISS OUT FOR USA

USA team as it stands

Justin Thomas (world No 2)

Xander Schauffele (No 4)

Bryson DeChambeau (No 5)

Collin Morikawa (No 6)

The qualification is weighted as it is largely to ensure it is a multi-national tournament and not one dominated by Americans - as every golf major is. The USA have dominated the sport for a long time and the fact that 30 of the world's top 50 are American is evidence of that. What all this means is that a lot of household names are set to miss out on qualification for the American team.

With Johnson declaring that he will not be playing in Tokyo, as things stand the USA's four places will go to Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa - ranked world Nos 2, 4, 5 and 6 respectively. There is still plenty of time for that to change, however.

Just outside the qualification as it stands are Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau. All have a realistic chance of making it to Tokyo if they can put together a good run of form up to and including the US Open, while the likes of Daniel Berger and Billy Horschel have outside chances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvpCe_0a53EamR00
World No 8 Patrick Reed will be unlucky to miss out given USA's dominance of the sport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QM2pe_0a53EamR00
Three-time major champion Brooks Koepka is another set to miss out on selection for the USA

HATTON AND FITZPATRICK IN POLE POSITION FOR GB

As things stand, Rose is set to miss out on the chance to defend his crown given his world ranking of 42. Had he held on to his lead at the Masters he would have stormed back up the rankings after a lean year or so, but as it is he needs exceptional performances in one or both upcoming majors to stand a chance.

Excluding world No 7 Rory McIlroy, who has declared for Ireland for the Olympics and is set to play alongside Shane Lowry for the Emerald Isle, Rose is only the sixth-highest ranked Brit on the the list. Those ahead of him are Tyrrell Hatton (9), Matt Fitzpatrick (17), Paul Casey (20), Lee Westwood (21) and Tommy Fleetwood (28).

Were three or four of those players to force themselves into the top 15 before June 21, and the two majors are the best opportunity to do so, then Great Britain will be the only men's team other than the USA to have more than two representatives at the Olympics.

Along with Japan's Matsuyama and Ireland's McIlroy, the only other nations with players inside the men's top 20 are Spain (world No 3 Jon Rahm), Norway (world No 11 Viktor Hovland) and Mexico (world No 19 Abraham Ancer).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BckNi_0a53EamR00
Tyrrell Hatton is currently the only British player ranked in the world's top 10 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LmPTc_0a53EamR00
Matt Fitzpatrick is in pole position to land Great Britain's second spot for the Olympics

WOMEN'S TEAMS

The USA are not quite so dominant in women's golf, though world No 15 Jennifer Kupcho is set to miss out on qualification as it stands. They will fancy their chances of a medal, however, with the Korda sisters Nelly (4) and Jessica (14) set to lead the charge alongside Danielle Kang (6) and Lexi Thompson (9).

The dominant nation in the women's game is South Korea, with the world's top three players all hailing from there. Jin-young Ko is world No 1, 2016 gold medallist In-bee Park is world No 2 and Sei-young Kim completes the trio at the top of the rankings. World No 9 Hyo-joo Kim is set to complete a formidable team.

For Great Britain, Melissa Reid (31) and Charley Hull (39) are set to make the team, with world No 49 and 2018 Women's Open champion Georgia Hall likely to miss out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NnHxU_0a53EamR00
Korda sisters Nelly (left) and Jessica (right) are set to team up for USA at the Olympics
After a winning the qualification game against Denmark on a last-rock draw to the button, Team USA advances to the semifinals of the 2021 World Women’s Curling Championship. In the semifinals, the United States (8-6) will face Switzerland (12-1) where the winner will advance to the gold medal game and the loser to the bronze medal game.