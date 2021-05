The rains of this past weekend took a toll on some of the fund-raising events in the town, especially the library fundraiser in Memorial Park that was due to introduce the new library extension to the public and show off the new designs and drawings. By Saturday, the late afternoon rain and winds of Friday evening had turned much of the field into a mud bath, with one vendor tent and display blowing away out of the park. That certainly held down the expected crowds and diminished the donations to the building fund. But should you wish to donate, it is not too late and you can contact librarian Crystal Nash or any member of the library staff who would love to talk with you and accept your donation.